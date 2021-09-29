Merkley, Wyden announce $18M in American Rescue Plan funding for OR. health centers

WASHINGTON D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced that the federal department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded more than $18 million in funding for health centers all across Oregon.
Merkley and Wyden helped to pass the American Rescue Plan last spring. The funding comes from that plan.
Health centers will use this funding to help pay for new needs brought on by the pandemic, including constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities, and purchasing new equipment—including telehealth technology, mobile medical vans, and freezers for vaccine storage.
“Oregon’s health care providers are working valiantly on the front lines of this pandemic, and they are dealing with more patients than ever before as Delta surges across the state,” said Senator Jeff Merkley.
“I’m glad these American Rescue Plan resources are headed to every nook and cranny of our state. And as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, I’ll keep battling for similar funds to support the health care heroes working long hours throughout Oregon to keep people safe,” explained Senator Ron Wyden.
Some southern Oregon health centers receiving funding include:
- La Clinica Del Valle Family Health Care Center, Inc.- Medford $773,768
- Rogue Community Health- Medford $635,933
- Siskiyou Community Health Center, Inc.- Grants Pass $686,538
- Lane County $846,346
- White Bird Clinic- Eugene $575,724
- Waterfall Clinic, Inc.- North Bend $545,001
- Bandon Community Health Center – Bandon $529,106
- Adapt- Roseburg $556,034
- Umpqua Community Health Center, Inc.- Roseburg $661,700
