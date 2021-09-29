Police say neighbors stopped assault suspect from fleeing scene in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.- Josephine County police arrested a man for alleged assault after neighbors managed to detain him.
Police say just after midnight on September 29th, they responded to a reported assault and gunshots in the 700 block of Caves Highway in Cave Junction.
According to police, the suspect, 31 year-old Justin Thurman, was allegedly being held at gunpoint by neighbors when they arrived.
After investigating, Josephine County deputies determined that Thurman forced his way into a residence, and then assaulted a woman in front of her child, stole property from the home, and attempted to flee in a pickup.
Police say when he was trying to flee, Thurman drove through a yard, hit a parked car, stuck a child’s play structure, and crashed into another residence on the property.
Deputies say as Thurman continued to try to flee, a neighbor confronted him with a gun and shot out the tires of Thurman’s car. Police say a group of neighbors removed the suspect from the pickup and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
According to police, the assault victim knew Justin Thurman.
He was arrested and lodged at the Josephine County Jail for several charges, including burglary, attempted assault, and DUII.
