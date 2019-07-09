Home
Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, files for appeal

Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, files for appeal

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World

TAUNTON, Mass. (CNN) – Should a person’s texts be responsible for someone else’s actions? That’s a question the Supreme Court may soon be tackling.

Michelle Carter’s lawyers have filed an appeal on her involuntary manslaughter conviction.

A judge determined that Carter’s texts persuaded her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to take his own life.

According to lawyer Daniel Marx, Carter “did not cause Conrad Roy’s tragic death and should not be held criminally responsible.”

The case has raised questions about free speech and how much effect written or typed words have.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »