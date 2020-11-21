Michigan Republican lawmakers meet Trump at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Republican legislators from Michigan arrived at the White House Friday by invitation of President Donald Trump.
The group of lawmakers appeared from behind a parked SUV near the West Wing’s entry portico, entering the building around 3:50 p.m. EST. They were then seen leaving the building a little after 5:30 p.m. EST.
After the meeting, Michigan’s Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield released information about their meeting with the president.
According to the statement, the GOP lawmakers were invited to the White House where they delivered a letter to President Trump asking for additional federal funding to help Michigan in the fight against the coronavirus.
The statement goes on to mention the state’s election process and how the lawmakers have faith in Michigan’s review of the system and have not yet received any information that would change the outcome of the election results.