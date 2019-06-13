Michigan YouTuber told to stop chasing alleged child predators

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – His name is Zach Sweers. His page is anxiety wars. He poses as a young girl and tries to catch predators online. He was told two years ago by the then prosecutor and police to stop. He did, but now, he’s back at it.
A video was posted weeks ago shows a confrontation with an alleged predator at a local Target that turned physical. In another incident, the man had a gun.
Sweers and his vigilante videos have made the news before. When WOOD first reported on him in 2016, his videos had led to seven convictions. He was told to stop then, but apparently he still hasn’t received the message.
Reporter: “Why do you continue to do this?”
Sweers: “I would have to check it out?”
Reporter: “No, I mean why do you try to find predators online?”
Sweers: “Why not?”
Reporter: “And try to go after them.”
Sweers: “Why not?”
Reporter: “Well, I think there is a fear that they won’t be prosecuted.”
Sweers: “Um, I’m working on that.”
What that means in unclear, but the message from the Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is very clear: “We will not ever take a case from him and prosecute it.”
The latest video was posted Tuesday.
Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel said, “It actually hinders our ability to keep our kids safe and protect them from dangerous individuals. In fact, well-meaning vigilantes not only endanger themselves, but their actions may result in important evidence being suppressed.”
Sweers still doesn’t seem to believe that his actions are harmful. “I think the police don’t like competition,” he said.