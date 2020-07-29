Micro-school to start accepting applications next week

ASHLAND, Ore. – While there is a lot of uncertainty with the upcoming school year, one teacher is trying to keep students on track, outside of a typical school setting.
Rogue Valley Educational Services will start a micro-school in September with around 15 students. The creator of the R.V.E.S., Eric Peterson said, “I didn’t feel like we were helping the students as much as we could.” He was teaching 6th graders in Medford when schools went fully online in March. “I think a big portion of them just don’t belong in a big classroom atmosphere,” said Peterson.
Peterson is a licensed teacher in Oregon as well as California. He has a Master’s degree in Elementary Education and said he has experience teaching from Pre-K to high school. Along with a smaller class size, Peterson believes a cohort educational option will also be safer. “The fact that we have a single space for 15 kids and there’s not thousands of children sharing the same space, this is going to make it a lot safer,” said Peterson.
In terms of COVID-19 prevention, according to the R.V.E.S. website, all students will have their temperature checked and hands sanitized upon entry and several times a day. Each student will have six feet of work space.
Peterson said parents will have the option to choose their own children’s curriculum. After the standardized learning is finished for the day, Peterson said his location is perfect for time outside with his students. Peterson explained that he plans on taking small hikes in Ashland during lunches and “will spend as much time as possible outdoors during the “school day.”‘ The school will be open 5 days a week from 8:30 to 3:30.
The school will also have a registered Emotional Support Dog named Cyrus.
The micro-school will start accepting applications for its 15 student cohort starting August 3rd. It will cost $550 a month for the 9 month school year. Peterson added that there will be a $200 discount if you pay for the year in full by September 5th.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!