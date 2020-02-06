Mideast violence escalates

ISRAEL (NBC) – Violence between Israelis and Palestinians escalated sharply Thursday.
Israeli soldiers and police officers moved into the West Bank in force to apprehend a Palestinian suspected of running down a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem as soldiers began a house-to-house search for groups of Palestinian young men began pelting them with rocks.
In Jenin hundreds of Palestinians marched in a funeral procession for a 19-year-old who was shot dead earlier by Israeli troops while he was throwing rocks at them.
Israeli police in Jerusalem killed a Palestinian who opened fire on them in the old city.
One officer was injured.
Violence spread to the west bank city of Hebron as well.
This upsurge in violence comes as the Palestinian government rejected a peace plan submitted by the Trump administration. They say plan is biased in favor of the Israelis.