Midterms 2018: early voting breaks records

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – In the last hours before election day, voters are already breaking records, casting more than 35 million early ballots.
An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows 59 percent of voters want a major change in direction from President Trump, but even experts are skeptical of the polls in a midterm cycle unlike any other.
“You can’t rely on the way it once was in terms of turnout or registrants or much of anything else,” says Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
Across the country, tight contests are descending into bitter battles.
Some of the races, like Georgia’s contest for governor, are so tight they could go into a runoff, meaning in some places the midterm cycle could drag well beyond Tuesday night.
