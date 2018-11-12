Migrants board trucks bound for the U.S.

IRAPUATO, Mexico (NBC/APTN) – Thousands of Central American migrants have started the latest leg of their journey toward the U.S.-southern border in Mexico.
Starting out before dawn, the migrants in the agricultural city of Irapuato, in Guanajuato State, waited on the roadside and climbed on board trucks as they passed by.
A large group managed to board a livestock vehicle, their hands clearly visible from inside as the truck continued on its journey.
The migrants appear to be on a path toward Tijuana across the border from San Diego, well over a thousand miles away.
The caravan became a campaign issue in u-s midterm elections and us President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of over five-thousand military troops to the border to fend off the migrants.
Many migrants say they are fleeing rampant poverty, gang violence and political instability primarily in the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, and they have now been on the road for weeks.