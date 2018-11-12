Stan Lee dead at 95

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Stan Lee, the co-founder of Marvel Comics, has died at the age of 95.
Born Stanley Martin Lieber, Lee started his career at Timely Comics in 1939. At the time, Lee believed comics were nothing more than a children’s novelty.
In the 1960s, Timely Comics was renamed Marvel Comics to compete with DC Comics. That’s when Lee and artist Jack Kirby created the Fantastic Four. High-profile characters like the Incredible
Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man and the X-Men followed.
By the early 70s, Lee was named Marvel Comics’ editorial directory. He officially left the company after nearly 60 years but remained on board as chairman emeritus.
Lee’s wife, Joan, died in 2017. He’s survived by a daughter, Joan Celia Lee.