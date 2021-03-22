Migrants continue toward U.S.-Mexico border

TANCOCHAPA, Mexico – Despite warnings from the Biden administration, Central American migrants are heading toward the U.S. in growing numbers.
One group of Honduran migrants was seen on the move last week in the southern Mexican state of Veracruz. They are fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America.
U.S. officials have warned the southern border is closed.
Mexico has been trying to stem the spike in US-bound migration, beefing up law enforcement at its southern border.
Traveling in small groups and hoping to avoid Mexican National Guard, the migrants follow the train tracks through Veracruz. Some have been walking for weeks. One said he is fleeing out of desperation in the face of poverty and violence.
The flow of migrants is testing President Biden’s promise to end former President Trump’s hardline immigration policies and the new president’s commitment to a more humane immigration policy.