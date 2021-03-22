D.C.’s push for statehood reaches Congress

Before the debate got underway, residents were out with their signs calling for D.C. to be the 51st state.
During the hearing, some heated moments with Democrats talking about the need to right a wrong with racial overtones. For Republicans, it was about likely two new Democrats in the Senate, so a power grab.
Representative Jody Hice (R-GA) said, “D.C. Wants to keep all these perks and plus gain two new Democratic U.S. Senators.”
Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) said, “D.C. is a pawn being used by congressional Democrats to gain power.”
Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) said, “This is a wrong based on race, based on very sorted history long overdue to be righted.”
The Constitution says D.C. can be no larger than ten miles by ten miles, which shrank in 1846 when the Virginia portions went back to Virginia.
The bill would shrink the constitutional D.C. to just the red, two square miles of the Capitol, White House and National Mall, while the rest would become the state.
Mayor Bowser grew testy when one Republican seemed to suggest D.C. residents drop the “no taxation without representation” complaint for a 50% tax cut.
“They want to be full Americans,” Bowser said. “They want to be full taxpaying Americans. They’re not interested in shirking their responsibility as they have done for the history of our nation, served our nation paid our taxes and all we are asking you today is to correct an anomaly of our history.”