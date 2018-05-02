Military plane crashes in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (NBC News) – A C-130 Hercules cargo plane was performing a training mission when it crashed on a highway near Savannah, Georgia, according to the Georgia Air National Guard.
Gena Bilbo, the spokeswoman for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, said the plane didn’t hit any cars on the busy roadway where it crashed, “which is an absolute miracle.”
“It just like started going to the left, slowly going to the left and then it went upside down on its back. I could see the flames in the air and from the flames, I see a lot of black smoke, white smoke,” said eyewitness, Michael Garrett.
