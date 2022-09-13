Mill Fire in Siskiyou County 100% contained

WEED, Calif. – A fire that triggered the evacuation of Weed, California, earlier this month is now considered completely contained.

Roseburg Forest Products said in a press release a pile of ash in one of their buildings in northern Weed may have started the Mill Fire on Friday, September 2, 2022.

The fire spread to the north, killing two people, injuring three more, and destroying 118 structures in the area. 26 other structures were damaged by the fire, which eventually grew to cover 3,935 acres between Weed and Lake Shastina.

Crews worked steadily to contain the fire, and they finally reached 100% containment on Tuesday, September 13.

All evacuation warnings within the perimeter have been lifted, but a “Proclamation of Local Health Emergency” remains in effect.

While CAL FIRE says the official cause of the fire remains under investigation, Roseburg Forest Products believes one of its water-spraying machines from a third-party manufacturer may have malfunctioned.

Roseburg Forest Products spokesperson Pete Hillan said, “We’re saddened by the loss of life that did occur. We’re disheartened by the impact that it’s had on so many residents and so we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to help everybody recover and rebuild.”

The company said it’s planning to set up a $50 million fund for community restoration in the wake of the Mill Fire. An announcement on how residents can receive money from the community fund is expected on Wednesday, September 14.

For the latest updates and links to resources, visit https://bit.ly/3dbNs8o.