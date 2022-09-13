Southern Oregon BrewFest returns this Friday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Southern Oregon BrewFest is back at the Jackson County Expo.

The annual event, put on by Rogue Broadband, will feature tons of craft brews and wine, including more than 100 taps to choose from.

You can find award-winning microbrews from the Pacific Northwest next to some of the country’s favorite breweries.

It all starts Friday, September 16, at the Expo and runs through Sunday, September 18.

You can grab your tickets starting at $20 before it starts on http://www.attheexpo.com/brewfest/.

There’s much more than just brews at the BrewFest, there’s tons of entertainment lined up too.

Your BrewFest wristband on Friday gets you in free to the “Stone in Love” Journey tribute band show.

On Saturday, comedian and puppeteer extraordinaire Jeff Dunham will take the stage.

Wrapping up things on Sunday will be country music star Cole Swindell.