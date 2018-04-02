Million dollar bail set for suspect in officer involved shooting

MEDFORD, Ore.– The suspect shot in an officer involved shooting last week made his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
According to Medford Police, officers responded to a call on Thursday that William Allen Shelton Jr. was threatening someone with a rifle at a home on Garfield Street. After multiple officers responded to the scene, attempts were made at contacting him.
Around 2 p.m., officers heard shots from within the house. Shortly after, reports say Shelton left the home with a rifle and fired at police. He was soon shot in the arm by a Medford officer and immediately taken to custody.
Shelton was transported to the hospital for treatment and was released over the weekend where he was interviewed by Oregon State Police detectives.
During his arraignment on Monday, Shelton was charged with four counts of attempted assault and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon. During that appearance, he denied shooting at police.
“Judge Barnack, I didn’t shoot at anybody and I got shot,” he said while brandishing his wound for the camera.
State attorney’s say that all these counts come about because he used a firearm during the incident and that Shelton was a danger to the community and himself.
Shelton’s next court appearance is set for April 9 at 4 p.m. His bail is set at $1,000,000.