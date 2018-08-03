Minnesota man pushes boy off water slide

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (KARE) – Minnesota said that Roman Adams, the 18-year-old who admitted to police he “pushed” an 8-year-old boy off a 31-foot-high waterslide platform, had been reprimanded previously for biting a lifeguard at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center.
Police acknowledge that Adams has developmental disabilities and had an aide with him at the water park, though not right by his side.
“This is not something you would expect to see. It’s very unfortunate, very sad for both parties involved,” said Jessica Enneking who specializes in adult mental health at Fraser.
Adams told police he pushed the boy out of frustration that the line was taking too long.
After falling two stories, the victim is in stable condition with broken bones but no head trauma. Police say this easily could have been deadly, and that’s why Adams faces a felony assault charge.
