Home destroyed by wildfire in northern Jackson County

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of August 3 at 10:50 a.m. Evacuation levels may have changed since this article was published. The latest information can be found via an interactive map available HERE or by calling the Joint Information Center at 541-474-5305
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A home was lost due to a fire burning in northern Jackson County as the Sugar Pine and Miles Fires combined.
At about 4:00 p.m. Thursday, the Sugar Pine Fire–part of the South Umpqua Complex–pushed to the Elk Creek Road area.
Winds brought the Sugar Pine and Miles Fires together in the Hawk Creek Drainage, creating a new fire which as of 10:30 a.m. Friday had not been named. One home was destroyed in that fire.
Level 3 (go) evacuation notices are still in place for residents in the Elk Creek area where crews are actively working on providing structure protection.
The Level 3 notice also affects all addresses on Sugar Pine Road, Shelly Lane and Dodes Creek Road. Addresses from 829 and above on Ulrich Road are under Level 3 notices, along with addresses in the 4000 block of Lewis Road.
Gusty winds out of the northwest are expected Friday evening. This will likely affect fire behavior during a period of abnormal dryness.
The U.S. Forest Service provided the following additional evacuation notices:
Level 2 evacuation “Be Set”: Lewis Road from Hwy 62 to the 3000-block; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Hwy 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road from Hwy 62 to the 820-block; Mill Creek Drive Between Hwy 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses.
Level 1 evacuation “Be Ready”: Still in effect for all areas near Trail.
To check the status of a specific address, refer to the interactive fire map at http://joco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=37b8a655d90f4f82ba35ba107a827840
For additional information about the evacuations, call the Rogue Valley Fire Information Center from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm at 541-474-5305.
Miles Fire is the most active of the fires in this complex. Winds pushed the Miles and Sugar Pine Fires together in the Hawk Creek Drainage yesterday. The fire spotted over the existing control line near Flat Creek and Ragsdale Butte. Crews will confirm whether or not the original line has been compromised. If so, they will fall back to a more defensible secondary line along the west branch of Elk Creek. On the southern most section to the east, the fire advanced into the evacuation area and spotted across Elk Creek near Burnt Peak.
Level 3 evacuations are still in place for residents of the Elk Creek area. As of last night, structures were being lost in the Elk Creek Road area. The number of structures lost or damaged has yet to be determined. Resources from the Sugar Pine incident are also responding to the area and providing structure protection.
Columbus Fire experienced more spotting to the northeast and moved across Crooked Creek, staying south of the 29 Road. Crews are preparing to hold the fire below the 500 Road. High fuel moistures in damp areas have limited growth to the south. Crews on the west edge of the fire continued to mop-up and patrol, while burnout preparation and line improvement continued on the southwest side.
Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday, with temperatures around 70-80℉ and humidity 25-38% depending on elevation. Gusty afternoon winds are expected out of the northwest up to 25 mph affecting fire behavior. Most fuels are experiencing seasonally abnormal dryness, impacting fire spread.
Snowshoe Fire is looking good as crews continue mopping up and patrolling.
Level 3 evacuation “Go”: Elk Creek Road, 8800 and above; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road, 829 and above; Shelly Lane, all addresses; 4000-block of Lewis Road
Level 2 evacuation “Be Set”: Lewis Road from Hwy 62 to the 3000-block; Evergreen Drive and all intersecting roads; Hwy 62 between Lewis Road and Prospect Access Road; Cascade Gorge Road, all addresses; Ulrich Road from Hwy 62 to the 820-block; Mill Creek Drive Between Hwy 62 and Prospect Access Road; Snodgrass Lane, all addresses; Mather Road, all addresses; Skookum Lane, all addresses.
Level 1 evacuation “Be Ready”: Still in effect for all areas near Trail.
To check the status of a specific address, refer to the interactive fire map at http://joco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=37b8a655d90f4f82ba35ba107a827840
For additional information about the evacuations, call the Rogue Valley Fire Information Center from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm at 541-474-5305.