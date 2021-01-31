Minor injuries reported after emergency plane landing

DEL NORTE CO., Calif. — The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said a Cessna 182 made an emergency landing on Sunday.
DNCSO said the emergency landing was necessary due to mechanical issues. The plane landed in the marshy area near the end of Buzzini Road. It sai the plane was traveling from Medford, Oregon.
The pilot, Field Morey and co-pilot, Seth Hofstetter had minor injuries but according to DNSCO, were in good spirits. They were especially grateful for the dispatcher that answered their 911 call for help, and had the chance to meet her.
