Gyms and movie theaters allowed to re-open under recent COVID guidelines

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Some movie theaters and gyms are re-opening around our region with new guidelines.
The Oregon Health Authority released new guidelines for indoor activities, like gyms and movie theaters, to re-open in “extreme-risk” counties, but some gym-goers said it’s not without some confusion.
Reports from the state state only one gym client is allowed in spaces smaller than 500 square feet and only six people are allowed in spaces larger than 500 square feet.
Other guidelines require certain distances between equipment, members in locker rooms and other shared spaces, as well as sanitation standards.
Despite the new rules, many members said they are just thankful to be allowed back, like Cody Lucero, who plans to be back at Planet Fitness when it re-opens on Tuesday.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Lucero said. “I’ve been looking forward to it for months. It’s huge for my mental and physical health. It just helps me feel better, ya know? It helps me throughout the day to do the tasks I have to do, so it’s a huge relief to hear,” he added.
Check with your local gym or movie theater to find out opening dates and COVID-19 guidelines.
The next assignment of risk levels will be announced February 9 and take effect February 11.
Read the full Oregon Health Authority article here.
