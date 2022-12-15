Missing Bend woman found safe in Southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police in Central Oregon are asking for help with a missing person case that’s tied to Southern Oregon.

On December 12, 34-year-old Nadeya Vergara Aguilar left her home in Bend to walk to a nearby convenience store. She reportedly left her children with a family member, saying she’d be back soon. However, Vergara Aguilar didn’t return.

On the evening of December 14, Vergara Aguilar was found alive and safe in the Shady Cove area. She reportedly received medical attention while police investigated the reason for her disappearance and whether any crime occurred.

Bend police are now asking for the Medford-area community’s help with the case.

BPD said, “If you saw Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar, 34, in the area of Highway 62 between Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14, please contact Det. Ian Macdonell via our nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911 and reference case #2022-00073425.”

Vergara Aguilar is described as a Hispanic woman, about five feet tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white winter jacket, jeans and black shoes. She traveled from the Bend/La Pine area, police said.