Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination

SALEM, Ore. – Monsanto has been ordered to pay nearly $700 million for polluting Oregon with “polychlorinated biphenyls,” or “PCBs.”

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office said PCBs are toxic compounds formerly used in coolants, electrical equipment and hydraulic oils. They were also previously used in consumer products including paint, caulking, and copy paper.

In 2018, the State of Oregon sued Monsanto — the only manufacturer, seller, and distributor of PCBs in the U.S. — alleging Monsanto was aware as early as 1937 of the “highly toxic nature” of PCBs. Oregon said the company continued to produce and promote the compounds for decades before they were banned in 1977.

“This is a huge win for our state,” said AG Rosenblum. “PCBs are still present throughout Oregon — especially in our landfills and riverbeds — and they are exceedingly difficult to remove, because they ‘bioaccumulate’ in fish and wildlife. Cleaning up our state from this horrific environmental degradation will be as costly and time-consuming as it sounds, but this settlement means we now will have resources to help tackle this problem.”

The $698 million settlement is reportedly the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history.