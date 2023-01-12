Missing Douglas County man found safe in California

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Douglas County man who was reported missing has been found safe.

73-year-old Richard Doffing reportedly drove away from his Glendale home on the morning of January 11. He may have been trying to travel to Texas.



The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said he has advanced dementia and was considered endangered.

On January 12, DCSO was reportedly contacted by the California Highway Patrol, who said Doffing was found with his vehicle on the side of the road near Stockton, California.

He was found safe, but he was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

DCSO said, “The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in looking for Mr. Doffing and helping to reunite him with his family.”