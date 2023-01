PORT ORFORD, Ore. – Highway 101 between Gold Beach and Port Orford could reopen by Friday afternoon.

A landslide early Monday morning caused about 200 yards of the highway to collapse 15 feet down and slide 12 feet west.

ODOT said Thursday morning it expects one lane to be open Friday afternoon, but more rain and bad weather could disrupt that plan.

It hopes to create a temporary lane because the highway is essential to local services.