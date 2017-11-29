Missing Gresham man last known to be near Crater Lake

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police are looking for a missing man last known to be near Crater Lake on November 14.
30-year-old Cory Allan Watkins planned on traveling to Toketee Falls in Douglas County before returning to his Gresham home to spend Thanksgiving with his family, who he had last contacted on November 16.
The Gresham Police Department said Watkins never returned from his trip, and his family and friends think he may be lost.
Watkins is described as a Caucasian man with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds. Police said Watkins was last known to be driving a blue 1996 Subaru Legacy with Oregon plate 292HTE.
Anyone with information is asked to call Multnomah County’s non-emergency dispatch number at 503-823-3333.