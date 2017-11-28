Bear Creek Park Playground approved by park and rec

Medford, Ore.- The Medford Parks and Recreation Commission approved the preliminary design of the new Bear Creek Park playground Tuesday night.
Some of the new features include a spider bouncer trampoline, a zip line, a rock wall, rope climbs, ladders, tunnels and more.
The original wooden playground was built in 1988 and has been worn down and in need of a complete overhaul.
“We need to raise almost half a million dollars to build what people see in that schematic drawing,” Rich Rosenthal, Medford Park and Recreation’s director said.
Officials will develop 3D renderings of the playground for its fundraising efforts.
“We need people to step up and come forward and help us get there to benefit the next several generations of Medford kids and families,” Rosenthal said.
So far $190,000 has been put aside for the project but, the cost for the make-over is expected to cost around $600,000.
The new playground is expected to be finished by fall 2018.
If you would like to sponsor the Bear Creek Park Playground, you can find more information here.