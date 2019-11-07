Missing man found, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – A missing man from Talent has been found.
On November 6, the Jacksonville Police Department said 39-year-old Mario Ceja-Espino was last seen at the parking lot of Ray’s Food Place in Jacksonville on Tuesday, November 5 at about 5:10 a.m.
Ceja-Espino’s sister told investigators her brother was waiting to be picked up for his job at an unspecified winery in the Applegate area.
On November 7, the Jacksonville Police Department said Ceja-Espino had been located.
No further information was immediately available from police. NBC5 News is waiting to hear back from the Jacksonville Police Department for more details about the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.