Missing man last seen in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police are asking for help finding a missing man who may be in southern Oregon.
According to officers, 26-year-old Paul Folk was last seen in Grants Pass around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Fold disappeared under suspicious circumstances and he could still be somewhere in Josephine County.
Folk is described as a white man, 5’9″ tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His hair may be slightly longer than in the photo provided by police.
Anyone with further information is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260. Refer to case number 21-12906.