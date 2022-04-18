Missing Northern California teen found in Nevada

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA – A girl who was reported missing last summer has been found.

The Crescent City Police Department said 14-year-old Katuana Whisenant was reported as a “runaway” on July 23, 2021.

It was believed she may have been headed to Santa Rosa, California. Investigators later stated she could have been taken by her stepfather, 39-year-old Santos Flores-Roman.

In late March 2022, the California Highway Patrol sent out an “Endangered Missing Advisory” saying Whisenant may be at risk. The advisory was issued on behalf of the FBI and was targeted toward residents in Tehama, Shasta, and Siskiyou Counties.

On April 16, CCPD said Whisenant was found in Nevada. Police also said Flores-Roman was arrested.

CCPD said their investigators are working closely with the FBI on this “very sensitive” case.

No further information was provided.