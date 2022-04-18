Sherri Papini pleads ‘guilty’ to faking own kidnapping

REDDING, Calif. (CNN) – A California woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to her faked kidnapping.

In 2016, Sherri Papini ran away from her home and family to stay with her ex-boyfriend. But she claimed two Hispanic women kidnapped her at gunpoint and tortured her.

Papini then collected money from the state victim’s compensation fund to pay for home improvements and therapy.

Monday, she pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI and mail fraud.

She also explained to the judge about her struggles with anxiety, depression and PTSD.

Papini is expected to be sentenced in July.

The 39-year-old could face up to 25 years in prison and fines of up to a half-a-million dollars.

No word from Papini’s lawyer about the matter.