Missing Portland foster teen may be in Medford

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Portland teen in foster care who was reported missing may be in danger, state officials say.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is trying to find 16-year-old Taylor Halbrook, who went missing from her Portland home on December 24.

Taylor is known to spend time in the Portland metro area, Oregon City, and Medford. It’s possible that she may be with someone known as James Austin Buchanan.

Taylor reportedly has hazel eyes and dark brown hair, is 5’5″ tall, and weighs 180 pounds. She wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing velvet silver sweatpants and a long sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the police.