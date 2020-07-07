Missing soldier’s remains identified

KILLEEN, Texas (KCEN/NBC News) – Officers at Fort Hood confirmed Monday that human remains found last week are those of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen.
“We all feel her loss. The loss of a vibrant young woman who bravely volunteered to serve her country. The loss of a talented soldier. The loss of a loving family member and the loss of a friend with a bright future ahead of her,” Major General Scott Efflandt, Fort Hood’s senior commander, said.
Major General Efflandt said they will be assisting the U.S. District Attorney Western Division as they take the lead in investigating and prosecuting those associated with Guillen’s murder.
He also promised Fort Hood would complete the ongoing investigation into sexual harassment claims made by Guillen’s family and take action on those findings.
Guillen disappeared April 22 from Fort Hood. Her remains were discovered June 30 near the Leon River
Private First Class Aaron Robinson was named as the suspect in Guillen’s disappearance and death. Robinson shot and killed himself in Killeen in the early morning hours of July 1.
Robinson’s girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, was named as a second suspect in the case and charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
