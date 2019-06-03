Home
Missing Texas girl’s remains identified

HARRIS COUNTY, Ark. (NBC) – Human remains that were found in Arkansas last week were positively identified Monday as those of Maleah Davis.

The 4-year-old was reported missing May 4th by her stepfather, Derion Vence. He was arrested seven days later on a charge of tampering with evidence.

According to community activist Quanell X, Vence confessed to him that he dumped Maleah’s body in Arkansas and that her death was the result of an accident.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said the cause and manner of death are pending further tests and investigation.

