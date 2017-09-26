Mobile Health Center won’t be making the rounds this week

Medford, Ore. — La Clinica’s Mobile Health Center will not be in use this week. The service gap, is because of staffing. The organization says it happens a few times a year when providers take vacation or are unavailable.
“Because we are a pretty lean operation we don’t always have coverage when we have staff out,” Outreach Director, Ed Smith-Burns says, “and this week was kind of a perfect storm of having staff not available to take the mobile health unit out so we have called them off for the week.”
The Mobile Health Center offers medical and dental services primarily to people who might not get them otherwise. Caregivers try to visit their 7 locations at least 44 weeks a year.
For more information or to see when and where it’s open, call 541-512-3922 or click HERE for a schedule.
