Home
VA SORCC closing golf course, building new theater

VA SORCC closing golf course, building new theater

Local Top Stories , , , , , ,

White City, Ore. — The White City VA SORCC is taking on a number of projects at its facility. The VA announced the closure of the golf course, and a project to rebuild the theater.

“Most of these buildings, these from 1941, don’t meet the seismic requirements, but this one being so open the way it is, it’s even more deficient,” Project Engineer Andy Briones said.

The brick walls of the theater don’t stand up to the current seismic or ADA codes. Briones said it’s replacement is a top priority, but the building won’t be completed until 2020. In the meantime, he said the common meeting space will be sorely missed.

“We do town halls, we do basketball, we do have a basketball hoop, game, we do have a lot of gaming events, cook-offs,” Briones listed.

The VA is also losing the Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course. It’s one of the last of it’s kind across the country, after the Veterans Administration Central Office made the call more than a decade ago to no longer fund golf courses.

“We’ve been operating our golf course both through the funding of the facility direct, and also through donations through our volunteer services here,” Executive Assistant to the Director Wolfgang Agotta said.

According to Agotta, a third party company considered taking the course over, but in the end, things didn’t pan out.

“They were unable to secure resources to do so,” Agotta said.

Volunteer Golf Course Manager Don Richie was saddened to hear the news.

“To me, it would be a huge disservice to the veteran community to close the golf course down,” Richie said. “From a business perspective, I get it, I totally get it, however, that golf course is there for recreational therapy.”

The VA is tossing around a couple ideas for the space, including homeless housing, and a potential partnership with the White City VA National Cemetery.

Veterans and their families are invited to play golf for free for the entire month of October. The course closes on November first. The theater will only be open until October first.

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber produces and anchors the weekend broadcasts of NBC5 News at 6 and 11. She reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics