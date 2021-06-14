Mobile vaccination events will continue as Expo drive-thru, walk-thru clinics wind down

JACKSON CO., Ore.- The community vaccination center at the Jackson County Expo is wrapping up, but its mobile efforts will continue.
The last day of the FEMA drive thru clinic is June 15th, and the Jackson County Public Health’s walk-through clinic will end on June 28th. But health officials say mobile vaccination efforts will continue indefinitely.
Oregon Health Authority’s Akiko Saito, deputy director of the collaborative vaccination effort in the county, says the mobile units allow them to reach underserved populations, like migrant workers or rural communities.
“We’ve built a lot of trust with Jackson County and the local areas because we’ve been going to where the community lives and shops and plays and brought vaccines to them,” Saito said.
The next mobile vaccination site will Thursday at the RV Growers Market, and then Sunday at La Placita. The full list of schedule mobile vaccination unit events is below.
- 6/17- Thursday 8:30 – 1:30pm RV Growers Market
- 6/20- Sunday 9:00 – 4:00pm LaPlacita
- 6/24- Thursday 8:30 – 1:30pm RV Growers Market
- 6/25- Friday 9:30 – 1:00pm Twin Creeks Park, Central Point
- 6/26- Saturday 12:00 – 6:00pm Youth with a Vision, Vogel Plaza, Downtown Medford
- 6/27- Sunday 9:00 – 4:00 LaPlacita
- 7/3- Saturday 11:00 – 4:00pm Casa Latina
- 7/11- Sunday 9:00 – 4:00pm LaPlacita
- 7/17- Saturday 12:00 – 6:00pm Vogel Plaza, downtown Medford
- 7/18- Sunday 9:00 – 4:00pm LaPlacita
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.