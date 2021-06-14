ODOT virtual open house for input on Medford’s Exit 30 Interchange Plan

MEDFORD, Ore.- Oregon Department of Transportation is looking for input to update its Interstate Area Management Plan, or IAMP, for Exit 30 in Medford.
Interchange area management plans are long term plans required by the Oregon Transportation Commission to protect the public’s street investments. There are no design or construction funds attached to the plan right now.
The Exit 30 IAMP will evaluate how the interchange operates and what measures can and will be taken to keep it functioning well over time.
“This is an attempt to look into that crystal ball, if you will, about 20 years out and see what we can do to improve safety and congestion in that north interchange corridor,” ODOT’s Gary Leaming explained. He said management plans like this have lead to the development and expansion of the interchange itself, and will continue to help maintain it in years to come.
ODOT is hosting a virtual open house from now until June 25th to get public input to shape the final plan. You can find it at ODOTOpenHouse.org/i-5-exit-30-iamp.
Input from the online open house will help update the final interchange area management plan. A full Oregon 62 corridor study will review suggested improvements from the north Medford interchange to White City. That plan would be approved by the City of Medford and Oregon Transportation Commission in 2024.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.