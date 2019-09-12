Mom faces deportation as son fights kidney failure at OHSU

Despite all of this going on, she said her number one concern is her son’s health and she said she needs to be with him.
29-year-old Yisel Salazar lives in Redmond with her husband and three kids. But she travels to Portland at least once a month so doctors at OHSU can care for her 5-year-old son Anthony.
“Stressful,” Salazar explained. “Really stressful, yeah.”
Anthony is on dialysis 12 hours a day as he waits for a kidney transplant.
“I want to get the best help for my son,” Salazar said. His life depends on it.
Several groups gathered near the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Portland Wednesday in support of Salazar and her family.
Salazar was brought to the U.S. by her mother in 2002. She’s been allowed to stay in the U.S. under deferred action which delays deportation during the lengthy process of seeking citizenship. But last month she got a letter from immigration officials denying her renewal request.
Her lawyer says the Trump administration canceled virtually the entire deferred action program.
“I was in shock because I wasn’t expecting that,” Salazar said. “I’ve been doing everything they ask for it.”
The letter states she must leave the country within 33 days or face deportation.
“I don’t know Mexico, I don’t remember Mexico,” Salazar commented.
Salazar said she’s hopeful she’ll be able to remain in Oregon at her son’s side.
A few days ago she received another letter from immigration officials saying they’ve decided to reconsider certain cases, including hers.
“I mean it’s not a sure thing,” Salazar said. “But we’re crossing fingers for everything to come out right.”
If Salazar is not granted deferred action, her lawyer says they’ll head to court to fight deportation.