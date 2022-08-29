Monday’s Artemis 1 launch scrubbed

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NBC) – NASA has officially scrubbed Monday’s launch of Artemis 1.

Engineers detected an issue with the number three engine during a bleed procedure Monday morning where some of the cryogenic propellant was sent to all four engines to get them to the proper temperature for startup. The number three engine failed to reach that temperature range.

Also, a crack in the thermal protection system material on one of the ship’s flanges was spotted and will have to be examined.

NASA’s next opportunity to launch comes on Friday with another possible window on Monday.