State resources deployed to fight Rum Creek Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a “conflagration” declaration over the weekend for the Rum Creek Fire, more state resources are headed to the area to help fight the fire.

The lightning-sparked fire was first reported on August 17. Initially, it grew relatively slowly. But as weather conditions changed and the fire jumped over the Rogue River, it eventually spread to over 10,000 acres by the morning of August 29.

So far, two mining structures and one home have been destroyed.

This past weekend, Governor Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Rum Creek Fire, allowing the Oregon State Fire Marshal to take unified command of the situation. Brown also declared a state of emergency due to the increased threat of wildfires across the state.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal was able to mobilize five task forces and a specialized crew that should be at the scene of the fire by Monday. In addition, one strike team and three task forces were summoned from California through a mutual aid agreement.

“Oregon has a robust response system that provides resources at a local, regional, and statewide level. Our interstate partnerships and relationship are an integral component of our response system,” Oregon State Fire Marshal, Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “OSFM was able to mobilize resources earlier this year to the McKinney fire, and we are grateful that our California neighbors can support us with the extra capacity for the Rum Creek Fire now.”

With hot, dry conditions forecasted with the possibility of thunderstorms, the Oregon State Fire Marshall asks that all Oregonians be cautious, safe, and help prevent forest fires.

For the latest information about Rum Creek Fire evacuation levels, visit https://rvem.org/News/ArtMID/414/ArticleID/89