Money taken from another Medford Dutch Bros

Medford, Ore. — Another Medford Dutch Bros coffee stand was targeted for cash, and Medford Police are investigating whether it’s related to a similar incident last week.
Medford Police responded to the coffee stand on Biddle Road Monday night.
The employee told police a Hispanic male walked up to the window and asked for all the money in the register.
“The employee did what we would ask them to do. Instead of getting into a physical confrontation your best bet is just to comply, do what they ask,” said Medford Police Lieutenant Kerry Curtis.
No weapon was seen, and the suspect took off on foot.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage and hope to release more information soon.
Just last week, a Dutch Bros on Stewart and Columbus was robbed by a man on a bike. That suspect appeared to be unarmed.