Most of Southern California will be under a red flag warning through Friday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – Most of Southern California is under a Red Flag Warning through Friday.

Santa Ana winds are causing the big problem with wind gusts up to 60 miles-per-hour and humidity levels are very low.

It all creates an increased risk of fire danger.

There is also a chance that the other areas will need to be extended past Friday into Saturday.

To reduce the risk of sparking a fire, residents are being warned that their power may be shut off temporarily.

