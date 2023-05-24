Mother, child survive after getting swept away in Applegate River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A mother and her child narrowly avoided a tragedy in the Applegate River.

Rural Metro Fire said on Saturday, a child playing along the riverbank near Turtle Lane was swept away in an inner tube by the cold, swift water.

The child’s mother reportedly went into the river to grab the child, but she was swept away as well.

First responders were dispatched to the area and eventually found the mother and child about one mile downstream. While they were both uninjured, they were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

They were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

“This ‘close call’ is yet another reminder of how important it is to recognize the potential hazards associated with cold, swift water,” Rural Metro Fire said. “A lot of attention has been given to the Rogue River lately due to recent drownings, but equal attention and messages of safety needs to be given to the Applegate River as well.”

