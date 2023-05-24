House to vote on blocking student loan forgiveness program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The House of Representatives is set to vote Wednesday on a measure to block President Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program.

The resolution also seeks to end the pandemic-related pause on federal student loan payments, which has been in place since March 2020 and is set to end later this year.

The proposed forgiveness program promises up to $20,000 in federal student debt relief to millions of low and middle-income borrowers.

It was halted by lower courts last year before any debt was canceled and is awaiting a ruling from the Supreme Court on whether it can take effect.

President Biden has pledged to veto the Republican-led resolution if it passes in the House and Senate.

Even so, votes in both chambers could force more moderate Democrats to take a public stance on the forgiveness program.

