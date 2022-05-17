Mother claims daughter received the wrong dosage of multiple vaccines

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A Grants Pass mother says her one-year-old daughter was mistakenly given the wrong dosage of two vaccines recently, and it’s impacted her.

Grants Pass resident, Hannah Ommert says she took her daughter to her one-year check-up appointment at Siskiyou Pediatric Clinic in Grants Pass. She says her daughter was supposed to get Hepatitis A, MMR, and the Chickenpox vaccines.

But she says when a second medical assistant read off the vaccines to her, they sounded different. Ommert asked the medical assistant to verify things with the doctor, and they then returned to administer the shots.

On her way out, Ommert claims she was stopped at the door and told that the medical assistant had given her daughter higher doses of two of the three vaccines. She says her daughter was admitted to the hospital a few days following the shot but is okay now.

“Moms need to trust their guts and even if there are situations like that where they have said they went and clarified and said its the right thing, if you don’t feel like something is right, walk out, you can reschedule, you can wait for the doctor to come in, you don’t have to go through with it,” said Ommert.

Medical records show the vaccines to be given in error. She says the clinic told her the employee who administered the vaccines has since been let go. We reached out to the clinic for comment, but have not heard back.