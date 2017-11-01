Mount Ashland finishing up lodge construction

Ashland, Ore. — Mount Ashland is preparing for its first big snow. Mountain management is expecting nearly three feet by Monday. The ski area is hoping to open soon. First, it needs to finish its lodge renovation.
A lot of progress has been made at the lodge over the past few months.
“Construction is coming along, we’re basically down to the finishing touches. Cabinet work still left to do, flooring, and trim work, and paint,” said Hiram Towle, general manager for Mount Ashland.
For months, crews have been working on a $1.7 million renovation project at Mount Ashland’s lodge. They’re creating a new look and a new layout to help solve some chronic problems.
“We had issues with lodge crowding and this opening behind me – that represents the changes that we’re making to increase the square footage of the lodge,” he said.
The enclosure will give the lodge an additional 1,000 square feet.
“The cafe was another problem area for us operationally. Really had a hard time serving guests – all the lines ended up in the same place right next to the main door,” he said.
The bar also had some minor improvements – opening up the layout and getting a fresh paint job, and that’s not all. The lodge also moved the rental shop into the basement.
“Really pride ourselves on helping people to learn to ski and ride and it’s really difficult when your first experience is having to walk all the way across the parking lot with your rental gear just to get to the beginner’s slopes,” he said.
A lot of small tasks that make up a hefty to-do list before December.
“The crews are working feverishly to get everything ready,” he said.
And it’s good timing with snowfall on the way.
“Last year’s La Nina brought us 371 inches of snow,” he said.
Compare that to Mount Ashland’s average snowfall is 251 inches.
“If we’d have even half of that this year, we’d be really really happy,” he said.
Either way, Towle said he’s not complaining.
“We’ll take whatever mother nature gives us, and get it to be safe, get it to be fun and get people out on the hill again,” he said.
Mount Ashland’s projected opening date is Dec. 9, and it hopes to finish up construction by Dec. 2. Mount Ashland’s general manager also said – it’s never too early to sign up for e-blasts and text alerts, so you can stay updated on the road conditions heading up to the mountain.