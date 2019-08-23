Mountain Fire north of Redding 40% contained

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – A wildfire burning north of Redding is now 40% contained.
The Mountain Fire reportedly started around noon on August 22 in the area of Jones Valley and Bella Vista. Residents in that area were told to immediately evacuate.
Evacuees were originally directed to a shelter at the Shasta College gymnasium. However, the evacuation center was moved to Crosspointe Community Church at 2960 Hartnell Road in Redding.
A stretch of Highway 299 was closed as firefighters responded to the area.
At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Mountain Fire was estimated to be 600 acres in size. By Friday morning, containment was estimated to be about 40%.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said the following areas remain under mandatory evacuation orders:
Bear Mountain Rd from Christian Way to Dry Creek Rd
Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Rd
Elk Trail West at Dry Creek Rd
northbound Intermountain Road and westbound Alice Lane
The following roads remain under closure orders:
Bear Mountain Rd from Christian Way to Dry Creek Rd
Squaw Grass Trail at Dry Creek Rd.Elk Trail West at Dry Creek Rd. northbound Intermountain Rd and westbound Alice Lane
For the latest update, you can follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/shastasheriff