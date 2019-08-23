Oregon Wine Experience kicks off opening night

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The four-day “Oregon Wine Experience” kicked off the opening night by celebrating the top wines in the state!
Tonight, participants got to review the newly crowned winners of the Oregon Wine Competition tasting wines that won silver, gold, double gold and best of show. The Medal Celebration saluted all of the participating wineries, 85 of which are going home with at least one medal.
Three wines went home with the “Best of Show medals” in three different categories specialty, white and red.
The specialty winner was Maison Jussiaume from the Rogue Valley, Trium Wines of Talent took the prize for white wine, and Best Red goes to Valcan cellars from Eugene.
