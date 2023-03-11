Movie ’65’ starring Adam Driver released, partially filmed in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, Ore.– The movie ’65’ starring Adam Driver is being released in theaters Friday.

The movie was partially shot in Curry County.

County officials said they hosted the cast and crew for around a month at the fairgrounds.

The movie brought $1 million in revenue to the county.

“It is fantastic. It means so much to our community,” Fairgrounds Manager Kaitlyn Coleman said, “we found out later that the economic impact to the county that month was over $1 million, which in a county like Curry that’s huge.”

Coleman said the fairgrounds hosted four sets in its main building, as well as two more sets in its arena.

She said any scenes that include purple trees in the movie were likely filmed in Curry County.

Coleman said the county hasn’t hosted something like this in nearly 30 years.

“River wild was filmed back in the day up by Agnes, and that was pretty big back then, but I feel like this one has made even more of an impact,” Coleman said.

The fairgrounds said it’s looking to invest in new buildings to host more movies in the future.

Coleman said, “we’ve been working on the first steps of our convention center and really the ground layout as a whole, and we’ve been working on the space plan for what we need in a convention center and what that will look like.”

Coleman said another film company also reached out to the county, but they didn’t have the capacity to host them.

She said there could be even more economic opportunity in the future and they’re looking for investors and sponsors to help fund upgrades to the fairgrounds.

Coleman said the cast and crew were great to work with and spread their patronage around to everyone in the community.

She said this is only the beginning of what the fairgrounds is working towards.