MP97 Fire reaches 50 percent containment, mop ups continue

CANYONVILLE, Ore.– (Press Release) Containment on the Milepost 97 Fire has reached 50 percent. But saying that firefighters have reached the halfway point of putting the fire out is an understatement. Hand line, dug by fire crews, and bulldozer constructed line completely surround the 13,119 acre fire.
The majority of the work that lies before them is mopping up, or preventing hot spots from flaring up and crossing established containment lines.
A high pressure weather system will remain over the fire today that will produce high temperatures and low humidity. The public may see areas of smoke rising from well within the interior of the fire where unburned pockets of fuel exist.
A level one evacuation notification remains in effect for public safety. Level one means that residents should be “ready” to evacuate if conditions warrant. Fire officials say that many areas of Oregon should consider themselves in level one when fire season is in effect.
Cooperators assisting partner agencies ODF, DFPA and BLM on the fire include the U.S. Forest Service, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Roseburg Resources, Silver Butte Resources, Lone Rock Timber, Williams Pipeline, Douglas County, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation.
